White House chief of staff Ron Klain is expected to resign as soon as next month, according to a report.

Mr. Klain began privately discussing his plans to step down around the November midterm elections and a search for his replacement is underway, senior administration officials told The New York Times.

The officials, who spoke to the newspaper on the condition of anonymity, would not say whether a successor had already been identified, but said Mr. Klain would depart at some point after President Biden delivers his State of the Union address on Feb. 7.

Mr. Klain’s impending departure after two years of serving as the president’s top adviser marks the most significant staff shakeup at the White House since Mr. Biden took office.

Mr. Klain’s replacement will step into the role as Mr. Biden faces the biggest political crisis of his presidency surrounding his mishandling of government secrets.

Classified government documents dating back to Mr. Biden’s time as vice president in the Obama White House were discovered at a Washington office building that he used when he was an honorary professor at the University of Pennsylvania on Nov. 2, just six days before the midterm elections.

The matter only became public two months later when it was uncovered by CBS News.

A second batch of classified documents was later found in Mr. Biden’s Wilmington garage by White House aides. Mr. Biden’s staff notified the Justice Department that it had discovered the second batch on Dec. 20.

Those documents were publicly disclosed on Jan. 12.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to review Mr. Biden’s mishandling of the classified documents.

The president is also facing a congressional probe into the matter House Republicans, who now hold the majority in the chamber.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.