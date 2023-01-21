Federal investigators removed six newly discovered classified documents, some of which dated back to his time in the U.S. Senate, from his Wilmington, Delaware residence, his personal attorney Bob Bauer said Saturday night.

In a lengthy statement, Mr. Bauer said new materials were discovered by Justice Department investigators during a search of Mr. Biden’s home carried out Friday from 9:45 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. Investigators searched all living, working and storage areas in the home.

“DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President,” Mr. Bauer said in a statement.

Investigators also took items for further review, including personally handwritten notes from his years as a vice president, Mr. Bauer said.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.