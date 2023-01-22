Authorities identified the suspect in the mass shooting at a Los Angeles area nightclub at a Sunday night press conference.

Huu Can Tran, 72, was found dead in a van that had been surrounded by police Sunday, apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

With Mr. Tran’s death, there are “no outstanding suspects,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters Sunday night.

Mr. Tran, according to authorities, killed five men and five women and wounded at least ten others at a dance hall on Saturday night, the eve of the Lunar New Year, a major celebration in Asian-American communities.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.