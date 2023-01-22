NEWS AND OPINION:

So now it is President Biden’s turn to stand by as facts and rumors circulate that classified documents were found at his personal residence in Delaware following a search by FBI personnel on Friday. So how is that playing in news coverage?

“What’s amazing about all this is it takes us to the question of why were these documents here? Well, now that we learned that some of these go back to his Senate time, you know, clearly he’s become a serial classified document hoarder,” Rep. Mike Turner, Ohio Republican, told Margaret Brennan, host of the CBS Sunday political-talk show “Face the Nation.”

“Why did he have these? Who did he show them to? I mean, the only reason you can think of as to why anyone would take classified documents out of a classified space at home is to show them to somebody. Who did he show them to? This is going to be crucial, I think, to the special counsel’s investigation. Why did the president have these documents … and is it connected to the Biden family businesses?” Mr. Turner continued.

There was a little drama elsewhere as well.

“ABC’s ‘This Week,’ started off with a bang as co-moderator Martha Raddatz conducted a random act of journalism by criticizing President Joe Biden’s claim this week that there’s ‘no there there’ when it comes to his mishandling of classified documents, a scandal that seems to be growing by the day as more and more documents turn up at his home in Delaware. In her opening monologue and in two other moments in the show, Raddatz seemed astonished at the difference between Biden’s words and reality,” wrote Kevin Tober, an analyst for Newsbusters.org. a conservative press watchdog.

But wait, there’s more. Lots more. Here’s a few headlines of note from the last 48 hours, with more likely to come:

“Top Hill Republican calls Biden a ‘serial classified document hoarder’” (The Hill); “Biden takes bipartisan heat from lawmakers over latest classified docs” (Axios); ”What’s in here, Joe? Beat-up box of ‘Important Doc’s’ was out in open at Joe Biden’s house” (New York Post); “Revelations grow on Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents; here’s what we know so far” (USA Today); “Legislators call Biden’s treatment of classified documents ‘irresponsible’” (The Guardian); “Most Americans think both Biden and Trump inappropriately handled classified documents” (ABC News); and “Biden’s classified documents problem just got worse” (Newsweek).

FOR THE LEXICON

“The Trump Legend Collection.’

What could this possibly be? That’s simple enough. Former President Donald Trump has launched a new selection of merchandise — primarily T-shirts — for those who appreciate his stance on things. The shirts are available in solid red, white or navy blue and most include an image of Mr. Trump.

And oh yes, they boast some select mottos which include the following: “Choose Greatness,” “Unfinished Business,” “Legend,” “America’s favorite president”, “Trump was right about everything” “Joe Biden owes me gas money,” and “Home Sweet Home” with an image of the White House.

Find the shirts — and lots more — at DonaldJTrump.com — and check under the blue “Shop” icon.

A FILM OF NOTE

Jason Meath — the executive producer and founder of Meath Television Media and a 20-year veteran of politics and high-level media campaigns — has a significant documentary film arriving Monday. Mr. Meath’s new project is titled “Walt’s Disenchanted Kingdom.”

It’s focused on the “politicization and sexualization going on at Disney,” he notes in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

It is a complicated cultural and political matter.

Mr. Meath has enlisted the commentary of 10 thoughtful observers to explain it all — including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Media Research Center founder Brent Bozell, Catholic League President Bill Donohue, film critic Christian Toto and Family Research Council President Tony Perkins.

“The film will debut on Monday on the SalemNOW platform and at CatholicLeague.org for free — and eventually other streaming platforms like Amazon Prime,” Mr. Meath said.

SalemNOW, by the way, is a project of the Salem Media Group — home to a variety online, radio, print, film, video and book publishing products centered on Christian and family-themed content plus conservative values.

FOXIFIED

Fox News Digital — the online presence of the cable news network found at FoxNews.com — closed out 2022 with some impressive user and audience numbers, according to Comscore, an industry source.

“For the year, Fox News Digital for the year secured more than 18 billion multiplatform views, over 34 billion multiplatform minutes and averaged 82.7 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors,” the network said in a written statement.

“For the year, Fox News Digital surpassed CNN.com with multiplatform views for the first time since 2019,” the network added, noting that CNN drew 17 billion views.

“Fox News was also the most engaged news brand on social media throughout 2022, according to Emplifi, reaching over 445 million social media interactions. Fox News Digital drove 179.7 million Facebook interactions, 49.6 million Twitter interactions and 215.9 million Instagram interactions. On YouTube, Fox News delivered its best year ever, driving over 3.4 billion views, finishing first in the news competitive set,” the network said.

Emplifi is an industry source that monitors social media and provides information to a variety of companies and organizations.

POLL DU JOUR

• 51% of U.S. adults say dealing with the U.S. economy is one of the two “most important” issues for President Biden “to prioritize.”

• 22% cite immigration, 20% cite unifying the country.

• 14% cite employment and jobs, 14% cite the environment.

• 11% cite corruption. 8% racial inequality,

• 7% taxation, 7% cite “some other issue.”

• 4% cite COVID-19; 1% cite international trade.

SOURCE: An Ipsos poll of 1,035 U.S. adults conducted Jan. 13-15.

