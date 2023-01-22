Five inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail early last week were recaptured by Saturday, authorities said.

The St. Francois County sheriff’s office said escaped inmates Kelly McSean, Dakota Pace, Aaron Sebastian and LuJuan Tucker were arrested in Ohio hours after fellow escapee Michael Wilkins was arrested Friday in southern Missouri.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said they tried to pull over a car they suspected was stolen around 9:30 p.m. Friday in Fairfield Township, just north of Cincinnati.

McSean, Pace, Sebastian and Tucker attempted to flee in the car but eventually got out and ran. McSean and Sebastian were quickly captured after exiting the car.

Tucker was taken into custody around 2:15 a.m. Saturday in West Chester Township.

A police bloodhound found Pace around 9 a.m. in the backseat of a parked car after Butler County authorities said they received a report of a suspicious person in a Liberty Township subdivision.

Wilkins was arrested Friday morning in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, when he was spotted at a resale store in town.

The inmates escaped Tuesday after gaining access to a cell that was supposed to be closed off for plumbing repairs at the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, according to the St. Louis Dispatch.

The inmates removed the sink and toilet and then climbed through the wall to the roof. The prisoners used a ladder left lying against the side of the building to get down to the parking lot.

The fugitives found a getaway car with the keys in it and a full tank of gas in an office parking lot a mile from the jail.

“They just got lucky,” Chief Deputy Gregory Armstrong of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department told the Dispatch. “It’s a black eye, of course, that we didn’t want. Sometimes things happen.”

All five were being held on felony charges in the Missouri jail.

McSean, Pace, Sebastian and Tucker are currently in custody in Butler County, Ohio.

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.