The man suspected of killing 10 people Saturday night in the Los Angeles-area was found dead Sunday inside a white van that had been barricaded in by police.

The man, who has yet to be identified, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a witness who spoke with Los Angeles TV station KTLA.

The suspect, according to authorities, killed five men and five women and wounded at least ten others at a dance hall on Saturday night, the eve of the Lunar New Year, a major celebration in Asian-American communities.

