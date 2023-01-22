Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich accused the Justice Department on Sunday of a double standard when it came to the mishandling of classified documents by President Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The Georgia Republican suggested a bias against conservatives by senior leadership in federal agencies stemming back to the George W. Bush administration.

“They have total contempt for the rule of law, they have total contempt for the news media, and you see this right now in the difference between Mar-a-Lago and Joe Biden’s various residences,” he said on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo.”

Attorneys for Mr. Biden revealed Saturday that additional classified documents were found by the FBI at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, marking the latest batch of sensitive materials that were found to be improperly in his possession from when he was in the Senate or as vice president.

The president has cooperated with federal authorities since first discovering classified documents were in his private possession just days before the November midterms, though this wasn’t revealed until after the voting.

But Republicans have questioned why Mr. Biden’s attorneys have largely been able to handle the search for additional sensitive materials when Mr. Trump, who rebuffed authorities’ demands for the return of classified documents, was raided by the FBI.

Critics have questioned whether additional secret records may be housed at the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware, which has 1,850 boxes and hundreds of electronic records from Mr. Biden’s time in the Senate.

The institution was scolded by a judge last year for how it handled a public records request for his Senate records.

“I don’t know that anybody has begun to look through those boxes, which were theoretically sealed,” Mr. Gingrich said. “But you need to look at them to find out whether there are any classified documents.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.