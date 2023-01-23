NEWS AND OPINION:

A new book is arriving Tuesday that could prompt readers to take a sharp look at the U.S. voting process. The title tells all.

“Stealing Your Vote: The Inside Story of the 2020 Election and What It Means for 2024” by Christina Bobb focuses on the alarming potential of election fraud.

The author makes the case that the 2020 presidential election was teeming with “lying, cheating, stealing and vote dumping,” among other things.

“‘Stealing Your Vote’ tells the story of corruption within the Democratic Party — but also reveals the cowardice throughout the Republican Party, as fat and happy politicians from both parties desperately worked to protect the status quo. As we look forward to 2024, we face an unprecedented crisis: millions of Americans have now lost faith in the integrity of our elections,” SkyHorse Publishing said in advance notes.

“Election integrity should not be a partisan issue. Fair and honest elections are the bedrock of our republic — while tainted elections are the hallmark of tyranny. If we fail to regain election integrity and the trust of the American people, all of us, Democrat and Republican, liberal and conservative, are doomed to a dark future,” the publisher said.

The author is both an investigative reporter and an attorney. Ms. Bobb was a defense counsel for the U.S. Marine Corps who also served overseas in Afghanistan and Germany. She later held executive level positions in the Homeland Security Department and was a host and correspondent for One America News, according to her biography.

“Christina currently serves as attorney for President Donald J. Trump, working closely with him to further the America First agenda. Most notably, she was his legal representative on site during the unprecedented raid by the FBI on Mar-a-Lago,” the publisher advised.

The book features a foreword by Steve Bannon, who served in the Trump White House as an advisor.

THE CPAC COUNTDOWN IS ON

Did you know: The Conservative Political Action Conference — that’s CPAC for short, of course — is a record-setting event?

“CPAC is back! The Conservative Political Action Conference is the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world. After two years of hosting amazing gatherings in Florida and Texas, The CPAC returns to Washington, DC in 2023,” the organization noted in an advance preview of the event.

The first CPAC took place in 1974. Some 18,000 people “from college-aged to retired” typically attend the cheerful event, according to the organization.

The attendees hail from conservative organizations and educational institutions, among many other groups; they include “elected officials, thought leaders, media personalities, and grassroots activists who fight for conservatism in America and abroad.” the preview said.

CPAC 2023 is already rushing up on the calendar, scheduled for March 1-4 at Gaylord National Harbor, a glittering resort on the Potomac River just south of the nation’s capital.

Tickets are now on sale and include an option for the ever-popular, quickly sold out Ronald Reagan Dinner. Speakers, agenda and events will soon be revealed, but one event has already been promoted. Yes, former President Donald Trump is among the speakers — a highlight confirmed by the host organization in a public notice last week.

Take a peek and the developing doings at Conservative.org.

MACE ON THE CASE

Would Rep. Nancy Mace want to be a presidential running mate in 2024 — as in a vice presidential candidate? Apparently not. The South Carolina Republican anticipates that it would pose a challenge at this point in time.

“You could definitely be on the 2024 ticket,” said HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher on Friday, suggesting to Ms. Mace that she was a “rising star” in the Republican Party.

The thought of a White House run does not appeal to her.

“I might spontaneously combust,” she replied, later suggesting a “unifier” would be a good choice for the next GOP candidate.

Ms. Mace later revealed a few more thoughts on Twitter.

“It’s a tough jump from U.S. House to White House, unless you’re Abe Lincoln,” the South Carolina lawmaker tweeted Monday.

She is, however, “cheering on” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley should they reveal an interest in a presidential run.

ANDREW ON THE AIRWAVES

He ran for governor of New York in the last electoral cycle and served as a special assistant to former President Donald Trump during his time in office.

That would be Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani and an emerging talk-radio star. The younger Mr. Giuliani has joined the morning line-up at WABC — Manhattan’s nationally-known source for political talk and opinion. He’ll also contribute to afternoon programming as well.

“After working in the White House and taking a run at the governorship of New York, Andrew brings an insider’s perspective on national, state, and local political issues to WABC Radio and its listeners,” station owner John Catsimatidis said in a written statement.

“I’m excited to get on the air and connect with the WABC Radio listeners in New York and around the world,” the new host said, also in a statement.

The on-air talent at WABC, by the way, also includes former Rush Limbaugh producer James Golden (also known as “Bo Snerdley”), Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, Newsmax host Greg Kelly, and the elder Mr. Giuliani too. Syndicated hosts Mark Levin and Bill O’Reilly are heard in the evening line-up.

POLL DU JOUR

• 81% of U.S, adults are comfortable using at-home COVID-19 tests.

• 69% are comfortable with “telehealth” visits.

• 63% get advice from health-care professionals.

• 57% have procrastinated over scheduling a routine medical check-up.

• 52% obtain health advice from internet searches.

• 51% know their blood type.

• 22% get health advice from “social media influencers.”

• 20% know their cholesterol levels.

SOURCE: A Quest Diagnostics/Harris poll of 2,085 U.S. adults conducted Dec. 19-21 and released Monday.

