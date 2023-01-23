Vice President Kamala Harris left out the “life” part of the Declaration of Independence in her abortion-rights speech marking the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, but if she thought nobody would notice, she was sadly mistaken.

The vice president told a pro-choice crowd Sunday in Tallahassee, Florida, that “we are here together because we collectively believe and know America is a promise.”

“It is a promise of freedom and liberty — not for some, but for all,” she said. “A promise we made in the Declaration of Independence that we are each endowed with the right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

The declaration famously states that people are “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” touching off speculation that Ms. Harris deliberately left out “life” because of its association with the anti-abortion movement.

“You forgot the first one there Kamala. Life,” tweeted Daniel Di Martino, a Columbia University Ph.D. candidate and founder of the anti-socialism Dissident Project.

The anti-abortion movement is widely known as pro-life, in contrast to the pro-choice movement in support of liberal abortion access.

The Republican National Committee posted the video and tweeted: “Kamala Harris, while giving a speech on abortion, leaves out the right to life when quoting the Declaration of Independence.”

While giving a speech on abortion, Kamala Harris leaves out the right to life when quoting the Declaration of Independence.pic.twitter.com/3Nuly3OsKO — The First (@TheFirstonTV) January 23, 2023

Indeed, she missed another opportunity to mention “life” later in the speech when she promised to “continue to stand together in the fight to protect the freedom and liberty of all people, of all women everywhere.”

Ms. Harris retweeted a different clip of the speech commemorating Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationwide, which was overturned by the high court in June.

“The right of every woman in every state in this country to make decisions about her own body is on the line,” she said in the clip. “And I’ve said it before, and I will say it again: How dare they? How dare they?”

Tommy Pigott, RNC rapid response director, replied by noting that House Democrats voted against a bill last week that would require immediate medical attention for babies born alive after a botched abortion.

“In this same speech, Kamala Harris left out the right to life when quoting the Declaration of Independence,” tweeted Mr. Pigott. “And earlier this month, every House Democrat voted against ensuring babies born alive receive medical care.”

Democrats decried the bill during the floor debate as unnecessary and an attempt to restrict abortion, but the legislation was approved by the newly sworn-in House Republican majority.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.