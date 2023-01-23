Tom Hanks, Jared Leto and the movie “Blonde” are among those with the “honor” of being nominated for the Razzie Awards, which dings the worst cinema to come out of Hollywood in 2022.

The 43rd annual “award” show is a tongue-in-cheek way to remember the past year’s least-favored films, and this year’s slate of nominees takes shots at films that range from major theatrical productions to minor releases.

The eight nominations for the Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde” was the most in the field for a movie that Razzie organizers said “movie-goers liked even less than critics did.” The film was nominated for “Worst Picture,” with Director Andrew Dominik being nominated for “Worst Screenplay” and “Worst Director” as well.

Next up was the seven nominations rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s film “Good Mourning” received. The Razzies praised the “laugh-free stoner comedy [for] achieving the rare feat of scoring a perfect ZERO on Rotten Tomatoes.”

Along with the Worst Picture nomination for the movie, Colson Baker, which is Machine Gun Kelly’s real name, is also nominated in the Worst Director, Screenplay and Actor categories.

Jared Leto’s Worst Actor nomination for “Morbius” was one of the five categories the film was recognized in, while Tom Hanks’ “latex-laden, ludicrously accented portrayal of Col. Tom Parker” in the movie “Elvis” earned him a Worst Supporting Actor nod.

Other standout nominations include Mr. Hanks being nominated in the Worst Actor as well for playing Gepetto in Disney’s live-action remake of “Pinocchio.” He was joined by comedian Pete Davidson for doing a voice in the film “Marmaduke” and Sylvester Stallone for his role in “Samaritan.”

Bryce Dallas Howard’s role in “Jurassic World: Dominion” and Diane Keaton’s part in “Mack & Rita” were among those nominated for Worst Actress.

The “winners” will be announced on March 11.

