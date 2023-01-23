The Supreme Court dismissed Monday a case on the extent of attorney-client privilege it had heard just two weeks ago.

Without comment, the court announced it would dismiss the case as “improvidently granted,” meaning the justices shouldn’t have taken the case.

The dispute involved a law firm looking to keep the U.S. government from accessing the records of a client accused of tax crimes. It asked the court to rule that the documents are protected under attorney-client privilege.

The law firm and its client were anonymous in the court filings, with the case name only reading “In Re Grand Jury.”

The issue before the justices was how to handle communications between lawyers and clients when they address legal issues and non-legal issues.

