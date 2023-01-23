Staffing shortages are plaguing a violent federal prison in West Virginia where gangster James “Whitey” Bulger was killed in 2018 and where 30 knives were found this month.

U.S. Penitentiary Hazelton has a total of 72 officer vacancies, representing about 16% of its full staff, according to agency records cited by USA Today.

That’s led to officers being required to work extra shifts, such as the three who were working mandatory overtime when 30 knives were seized — including seven linked to one inmate — on Jan. 12.

“When you are running on fumes, you don’t pick up on how inmates are passing weapons and drugs,” an officer who worked the shift with the large weapons seizure told USA Today. “The inmates are aware of this, and they are looking to take advantage of any weakness.”

A dozen more knives, along with makeshift body armor that was padded with rolls of magazines, were seized days later by the staff.

Hazelton is the same prison where Bulger was killed 12 hours after his arrival to the facility in October 2018.

The Department of Justice’s inspector general heavily criticized the staff in a December report assessing what led up to Bulger’s death, including how it became an open secret among inmates that Bulger was coming.

At the time, Bulger was the third inmate killed within a six-month period. The men accused of killing him are still awaiting trial.

“We are actively recruiting to hire various positions including correctional officers,” the Bureau of Prisons said in a statement to USA Today. The BOP went on to say that it “takes seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintain the safety of correctional staff and the community.”

BOP Director Colette Peters told the newspaper last month that the nation’s federal prison system was understaffed by about 2,000 line officers.

