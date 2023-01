Authorities have identified the man suspected of killing seven people in California’s second mass shooting in two days.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said Zhao Chunli, a 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, is in custody Monday evening.

The two related shootings Monday occurred at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in Half Moon Bay, a coastal community south of San Francisco.

