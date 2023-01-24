President Biden on Tuesday renewed his call for a ban on military-style weapons after a gunman on Monday killed seven people at two locations in Half Moon Bay, California, in the second mass shooting in the state in just a few days.

A suspect, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, was taken into custody after the shootings that involved a semiautomatic weapon at a mushroom farm and a trucking facility.

“Even as we await further details on these shootings, we know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action,” Mr. Biden said. “I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe.”

The president pointed to the assault weapons ban that was introduced by Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California, Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut on Monday.

The killings in San Mateo County occurred two days after 10 people were killed in a shooting in Monterey Park late Saturday.

Authorities said they believe the shooter on Monday was a worker at one of the facilities where the shootings unfolded.

“Following a briefing from my homeland security team, I have directed my administration to ensure local authorities and the broader Half Moon Bay community have the full support of the federal government in the wake of this heinous attack,” Mr. Biden said.

