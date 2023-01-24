Harmeet Dhillon said she is concerned “crony capitalism” has infected the Republican National Committee, sapping it of the energy and innovation the party needs if it wants to win elections in 2024.

Ms. Dhillon, who is aiming to unseat current RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel when the committee meets in California this week, said she’ll lead a full audit to see who was hired and why, and to come up with a plan to shake things up after several disappointing election cycles.

In an interview with The Washington Times, Ms. Dhillon argued that the RNC needs a more proactive approach to promoting early voting as well as ballot harvesting, breaking with former President Donald Trump who has said voting before Election Day invites fraud.

“Our focus must shift from persuading voters on Election Day to chasing ballots as early as possible,” Ms. Dhillon said, calling it “crazy” to insist voters cast their ballots in person on Election Day.

She said it was a mistake that the party didn’t do more to bank early votes.

“President Trump has his opinion on this, but the leader of the RNC, his job is to do what’s best for all Republicans,” she said.

Some analysts blamed Mr. Trump’s opposition to early voting for the party’s struggles in 2020 and 2022. Democrats pushed voters to cast ballots early, giving them an easier Election Day task than Republicans who needed to motivate their base en masse in just a few hours.

The GOP’s performance in those last two elections has exposed faultlines in the party that fueled an ugly fight over Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s quest to become speaker of the House and looms large over the RNC race.

“The fact is, we must make a change,” Ms. Dhillon told The Times. “What I’ve been sitting here and seeing for six years is our party consistently losing and so staying the course means staying a course that has us losing elections.”

She said putting a greater emphasis on finances, elections and messaging will help restore confidence in the national party.

Ms. McDaniel, the niece of Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, is seeking an unprecedented fourth term as chair. She was first tapped by Mr. Trump in 2017 after serving as chair of the Michigan GOP and helping put her state in the Republican column in 2016 for the first time in a presidential race since the 1980s.

Mr. Trump has stayed neutral in the current race for RNC chair, though Ms. Dhillon said many people involved with his campaign have vouched for Ms. McDaniel.

Ms. McDaniel has raised $1.5 billion for the RNC during her tenure as chairwoman.

Ms. Dhillon said the RNC needs to be more transparent about how the money has been spent. She told The Times an audit would show whether the party is getting the best bang for their buck from a “couple of dozen” of the consulting firms the RNC has leaned on in recent years.

“The lack of change suggests to me a form of crony capitalism — that is people are hiring their friends, and not being critical about them, and not holding them to benchmarks,” she said.

She said some Limited Liability Corporation outfits are walking away with tens of millions of dollars in contracts. “I suspect we’re going to find there’s overlap between the owners of those corporations and other vendors,” she said.

Ms. McDaniel’s allies point out that Ms. Dhillon pulled in $1.3 million working as a party consultant in recent years.

Ms. McDaniel remains the heavy favorite to win. After November’s elections, she counted more than 100 members of the 168-member RNC backing her bid.

RNC members will vote in a secret ballot Friday at a luxury resort overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Dana Point, Calif. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an ardent supporter of Mr. Trump’s stolen election claims, is also running for RNC chair.

Ms. McDaniel has blamed the GOP’s electoral setbacks on untested candidates, as well as the shoddy advice that consultants gave in key contests — including in the Arizona Senate and gubernatorial races.

One of those consultants, Caroline Wren — a veteran GOP fundraiser known for her combative style and who served as an advisor for the failed gubernatorial bid of Kari Lake — is now fighting to elect Ms. Dhillon.

Ms. Wren told The Times that Ms. McDaniel has been shedding support, while Ms. Dhillon has landed high-profile endorsements from Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, as well as former Trump White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon.

Ms. Dhillon also has the support of major GOP donors such as Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus and Richard Uihlein, co-founder of the shipping supplies giant Uline.

“The grassroots are vehemently behind Harmeet Dhillon,” Ms. Wren said.

For her part, Ms. Dhillon refused to say how deep her support runs. Her website shows she has sewed up the support of 28 RNC members, though she says others are privately in her camp but not willing to go public for fear of retribution.

“My realistic vote count goes up on a daily basis,” she said.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.