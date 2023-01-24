Bryan Kohberger interviewed for a job with the police department in Pullman, Washington, seven months before he was accused of killing four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home.

The murder suspect spoke with Pullman’s then-Police Chief Gary Jenkins during an online interview for one of the department’s four research assistant positions, according to public records obtained by The New York Times.

“It was a great pleasure to meet with you today and share my thoughts and excitement regarding the research assistantship for public safety,” Mr. Kohberger wrote in the email on April 12.

“Great to meet and talk with you as well,” replied Chief Jenkins, who has since taken over as police chief at Washington State University.

Mr. Kohberger began studying as a criminology doctoral student at WSU in the fall, but was completing his master’s degree at DeSales University in Pennsylvania when he spoke with Chief Jenkins.

It was not clear from records whether Mr. Kohberger was selected for the job. The position was set to begin Aug. 22.

Mr. Kohberger was arrested at his parent’s home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30.

He was extradited days later to Idaho, where he was charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the Nov. 13 killings of Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21. He was also charged with one count of felony burglary.

A combination of cellphone records, surveillance footage of his car and DNA found on a knife sheath at the scene led police to Mr. Kohberger, according to a probable cause affidavit released following his Jan. 5 court hearing. He has not yet entered a plea in the case.

Mr. Kohberger’s next court appearance won’t be until June. He is being held at the Latah County Jail.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.