Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he had “an obligation” to call Georgia officials in protest of the 2020 election, as a state judge weighs whether to release a grand jury’s report on possible election-law violations by Mr. Trump and his allies.

Referring to his phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger in January 2021, Mr. Trump offered a likely defense if criminal charges are brought.

“With many people on the line on what was a PERFECT call protesting the Rigged Georgia Election, which I have a clear right to do, and in fact an obligation to do since I made the call as President, how come not one person said, while on the call, that I acted inappropriately, or made a statement of protest at what I said, & then slammed down the phone,” Mr. Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Not one, even with so many opposing people, lawyers, and others on the line. NO ADMONISHMENT at all.”

On the call, which was recorded, Mr. Trump asked Mr. Raffensberger to “find” 11,780 votes, enough to give him more than President Biden in Georgia. State officials certified Mr. Biden’s victory and found no evidence of voter fraud.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been presenting evidence to a special grand jury on possible election-law violations by the Trump team. She has said numerous people are facing possible charges in the effort to overturn the state’s election outcome.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney is holding a hearing Tuesday to decide whether to release portions of the report of the grand jury’s recommendations.

Mr. Trump insisted again Tuesday that his phone call was “perfect” and that his opponents cheated in the election.

“Many people, including lawyers for both sides, were knowingly on the line,” he wrote.

