Two alleged serial carjackers were arrested Tuesday in the District following a pursuit that ended when the suspects attempted to hide in a restaurant’s outdoor freezer, according to authorities.

The U.S. Capitol Police arrested Cedae Hardy and Landrell Jordan, both 18, whom police said are believed to be tied to multiple armed carjackings in a neighboring county.

Both suspects were charged with felony fleeing, reckless driving, assault with a deadly weapon and multiple other firearms-related charges, including having an unregistered weapon and having a high-capacity gun magazine.

Police said the pursuit started around 11:45 a.m. along the 100 block of E Street NW when a Capitol Police officer tried to stop a white BMW sedan suspected of being used in previous carjackings.

That’s when the BMW fled and clipped a Capitol Police van on First Street before crashing into a Capitol Police SUV in the 300 block of Third Street SE.

The BMW riders bailed out of their car and ran to an outdoor freezer behind a restaurant along Pennsylvania Avenue SE, where officers arrested them.

