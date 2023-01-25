Former President Donald Trump can return to Facebook and Instagram, the owner of the two juggernaut social-media sites announced Wednesday.

In a statement reported by multiple news outlets, Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, said the former president’s accounts will return with “new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses.”

According to Mr, Clegg’s statement, those guardrails will include “heightened penalties for repeat offenses — penalties which will apply to other public figures whose accounts are reinstated from suspensions related to civil unrest under our updated protocol.”

