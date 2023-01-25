Bobblehead enthusiasts now have the opportunity to add one of the most well-known men in politics to their head-wobbling collection: Rep. George Santos.

The New York Republican is the latest figurine sold by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum, equipped with a feature that will “play clips of some of Santos’ biggest lies in his own words at the touch of a button.”

Two versions of the embattled lawmaker are offered for presale — a regular one or one with an elongated nose that represents the “seemingly never-ending series of lies and fabrications” — for $30 each or $55 for both. The company is donating $5 from each sale to “dog-related GoFundMe campaigns.”

One of Mr. Santos’ latest issues involves him allegedly swindling a then-homeless veteran out of a $3,000 GoFundMe campaign in 2016 meant for life-saving surgery for his dying dog.

Mr. Santos, who faces increasing calls from both sides of the aisle for his resignation, apparently fabricated many aspects of his personal and professional life before taking office, including false claims about his employment, education, family heritage and circumstances around the death of his mother.

He’s also facing local and federal investigations into his finances, questionable campaign finance reporting and lies surrounding his background. Brazil, where Mr. Santos’ parents were born, is investigating potential financial fraud.

Mr. Santos has denied any criminal wrongdoing, including the “insane” accusation he stole the $3,000 from the veteran’s dying dog.

Mr. Santos’ office did not respond to a request for comment about the new bobbleheads.

