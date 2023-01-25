House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan will hold the panel’s first hearing of the new Congress next week on illegal immigration streaming across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The event is expected to feature Republicans hammering the Biden administration on the influx of migrants overwhelming border communities, as the committee looks to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mr. Jordan, Ohio Republican, has yet to unveil the witnesses for the hearing, which will be held Feb. 1 and is titled “The Biden Border Crisis, Part 1.” Republicans accuse Mr. Mayorkas of failing to secure the southern border through flawed policies and a lack of resources.

Republican-led states on Tuesday sued the administration in an effort to halt President Biden’s “parole” program that would allow for up to 30,000 migrants to enter the U.S. each month by converting immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela into legal arrivals who would otherwise be entering the U.S. illegally.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Mayorkas have argued the new pathway would alleviate pressure on the southern border.

