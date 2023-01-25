A young boy was killed and his mother was sent to the hospital after a pack of dogs attacked them over the weekend in southeastern Idaho, according to tribal authorities.

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said the pair were attacked by four dogs — two rottweilers and two mixed breeds — on the federally recognized Fort Hall Reservation Land on Saturday.

The boy, who was unconscious at the time Fort Hall police responded to the incident, and his mother were then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“The Fort Hall Business Council would like to offer their sincere condolences to the family of the young man who lost his life in this tragic incident,” the tribes’ statement read.

Neither the victims nor the owner of the dogs were members of the American Indian tribe.

All four of the dogs were put down by tribal authorities, according to the Shoshone-Bannocks’ statement. The dog owners were also cited for 15 violations of the Tribes’ Animal Ordinance, including vicious animal attack, rabies vaccination and over the limit of canine or feline pets.

Fort Hall police, the FBI and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game have all been involved in the investigation. The case will also be sent to the U.S. Attorney’s Office to review possible federal charges.

