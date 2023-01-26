House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes to continue fostering a “very positive” relationship with Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Mr. Jeffries, New York Democrat, said he has had “consistent communication” with Mr. McCarthy and wants to find common ground on areas where the two can meet.

“We’ve had a very positive, forward-looking relationship and I hope and expect that will continue and we’re going to continue to try and find common ground whenever possible,” Mr. Jeffries said at his weekly press conference. “It is important for there to be consistent communication between House Democrats and House Republicans at every level and that consistent communication has been robust between Speaker McCarthy and myself.”

Mr. McCarthy and Mr. Jeffries have been texting each other directly on certain issues, according to Punchbowl News.

“We hadn’t spent a lot of time together before, but I’ve enjoyed working with him so far. Look, we are of different parties. We’re gonna be fierce debaters at times, but I have a lot of respect for him,” Mr. McCarthy told the outlet.

The relationship also differs from how Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, interacted with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while he was in the minority.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, once called Mr. McCarthy a “moron.” Both lawmakers also accused each another of fostering extreme ideology.

