The Food and Drug Administration moved Thursday toward simplifying COVID-19 vaccination into a yearly process that tailors all the shots to circulating strains and provides the public with clear guidance about when they should roll up their sleeves.

The agency told its advisory committee to consider a scenario that looks a lot like the approach to seasonal flu.

Scientists would figure out which strain of the coronavirus to target by June so that vaccines could be produced by September.

“Going forward, the FDA envisions an evidence-driven approach similar in many ways to the process used for influenza vaccines, to monitor and update as needed the composition used in all COVID-19 vaccines with the goal to induce or restore protective immunity through these periodic vaccination campaigns,” said Dr. David C. Kaslow, director of the Office of Vaccines Research and Review.

For months, scientists and government officials have said that getting a COVID-19 booster could be an annual rite like the flu shot. Thursday’s meeting attempted to formalize that plan and outline how it would work.

FDA scientists told advisers to decide Thursday whether all of the primary vaccines series and booster shots should be harmonized to target the same strain. Right now, only the latest booster shots have been fine-tuned to target the variants that are circulating now.

The harmonization would apply to all types of vaccines, including the dominant messenger-RNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and protein-based ones, like the version from Novavax.

Most adults and children would get one shot during each vaccine campaign while high-risk older adults or persons with compromised immunity might need additional doses. Young children getting immunized for the first time might need more than one dose.

FDA advisers and regulators will be debating whether an annual interval is the right one for vaccination, and how to define what it means to be fully vaccinated once the process is simplified.

Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said the COVID-19 vaccines have saved lives but were developed in record time during a frantic period of the pandemic, and the virus continues to evolve.

“We’re now in a reasonable place to reflect on the COVID-19 vaccines to date to see if we can simplify the approach to vaccination in order to facilitate the process of optimally vaccinating and protecting the entire population moving forward,” Dr. Marks said.

FDA advisers are plotting out the next steps so drugmakers and regulators can plan ahead along a clear timeline.

They will also have to figure out whether to pinpoint and target the most prevalent strains alone or fight the original strain from Wuhan, China, as well.

The most recent booster shots are “bivalent” ones that target both the original strain and descendants of the omicron strain discovered in late 2021.

A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week found the fine-tuned boosters reduced the risk of symptomatic infection from the most prevalent strain — XBB.1.5 — by about half and reduced the risk of death by about 13-fold compared to the unvaccinated.

However, only about 15% of eligible Americans, or 50 million people, have received an updated booster.

