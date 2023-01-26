JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it is carrying out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip after two rockets fired from the Palestinian territory were intercepted by its air defenses.

The exchange early Friday came hours after an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank killed nine Palestinians, including at least seven militants and a 61-year-old woman.

It was the deadliest single raid in the West Bank in over two decades and sent tensions soaring.

The military says the airstrikes targeted training sites for Palestinian militant groups. Witnesses and local media reported that Israeli drones fired two missiles at a militant base in central Gaza. The drone strikes usually serve as a warning for larger airstrikes by fighter jets.