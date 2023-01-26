The new U.S. ambassador to Russia arrived Thursday in Moscow amid historically high tensions between Washington and the Kremlin over the invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. Embassy confirmed the arrival of Ambassador Lynne Tracy, a career diplomat who replaces John Sullivan, a Republican appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2020 who resigned in September.

Ambassador Tracy was the second-ranking official at the embassy from 2014 to 2017. She returned to Moscow the day after meeting Russian counterpart Anatoly Antonov in Washington, the Moscow Times reported.

She arrived soon after President Biden announced that 31 M1 Abrams tanks would be supplied to Ukraine to help battle Russian invaders. Relations between the U.S. and Russia have fallen to Cold War-level lows since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion.

Ambassador Tracy speaks Russian and is a former ambassador to Armenia. She has worked on diplomatic assignments in Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, along with having held posts at the State Department.

