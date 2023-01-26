Rep. Adam Schiff announced Thursday his campaign for the U.S. Senate seat held by 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Mr. Schiff, a Democrat, launched his bid one day after being blocked from serving on the House Intelligence Committee by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, California Republican.

“We’re in the fight of our lives for the future of our country,” said Mr. Schiff. “Our democracy is under assault from MAGA extremists, who care only about gaining power and keeping it. And our economy is simply not working for millions of Americans, who are working harder than ever just to get by.”

A former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Mr. Schiff was booted from the panel by Republicans for his propagation of the theory that Russia intervened in the 2016 elections to help former President Donald Trump.

Mr. Schiff cited his work as the panel’s chairman and his leading role in Mr. Trump’s impeachment effort in announcing his Senate campaign.

“The fight for our democracy and working families is part of the same struggle,” he said. “Because if our democracy isn’t delivering for Americans, they’ll look for alternatives, like a dangerous demagogue who promises that he alone can fix it.”

Mrs. Feinstein, a Democrat who was first elected in 1992, has yet to announce whether she will seek another term.

But that hasn’t stopped other Democrats from eyeing the race. Rep. Katie Porter also is vying for the Democratic nomination. And Rep. Barbara Lee, 76, has reportedly told colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus she will run.

All three House lawmakers are seen as staunch liberals, compared with Mrs. Feinstein. She has angered liberals for her defense of the Senate filibuster and willingness to work across the aisle.

Though a blue state, California’s size and demographic diversity do not ensure the electoral success of Mrs. Feinstein’s would-be successors, based solely on their liberal purity.

“The more people that get into the race, the more the electorate gets sliced up,” said Mike Madrid, a political strategist who has advised Democrats and Republicans in California. “If enough people are in the race, you can make it past the primary by a small plurality, but that also makes it more attractive for other candidates to jump in.”

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.