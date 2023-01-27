President Biden is monitoring the situation in Memphis as the city braces for the release of the video showing Tyre Nichols’ Jan. 7 encounter with police that preceded his death, the White House said Friday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration officials are coordinating with state and local officials to ensure they are prepared in the event the video sparks violent protests.

“This coordination is standard practice and in keeping with what the administration has done in other instances,” she said citing the release of the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade over the summer and the trucker convoy in protest of COVID-19 policies last spring.

“I just want to reiterate what the family with the family and the president have called for which is peaceful protests,” she said. “That is something that the president will continue to call on.”

Mr. Biden spoke with Tyre Nichols’ mother and stepfather on Friday and offered his condolences. The president also commended the family for their courage and strength during the conversation, the White House said.

Memphis officials plan to release video footage of the arrest on Friday evening.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said he was “appalled” after viewing the video footage earlier Friday.

“What happened in Memphis is, obviously, tragic,” Mr. Wray said. “I have seen the video myself. And I will tell you, I was appalled. I’m struggling to find a stronger word, but I will just tell you, I was appalled.”

Mr. Biden had not viewed the video, Ms. Jean-Pierre said.

Five Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in connection with Nichols’ death.