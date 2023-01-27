Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk met Friday with two top Biden administration officials to discuss boosting electric vehicle production, the White House said.

Mr. Musk met with John Podesta, a senior adviser to the president for clean energy innovation, and Mitch Landrieu, who oversees implementing Mr. Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the three talked about expanding electric vehicle manufacturing.

“I think the outreach and the meeting says a lot about how important the president thinks the bipartisan infrastructure legislation is and how the Inflation Reduction Act is especially as it relates to EVS and his commitment to that,” Ms. Jean-Pierre said. “I think it’s important that senior members of his team had a meeting with Elon Musk today.”

The meeting took place at Telsa’s lobbying offices in Washington and lasted roughly 30 minutes.

Under the president’s massive climate, tax, and health spending bill, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, owners of electric vehicles made in the U.S. are eligible for a $7,500 tax credit.

Mr. Biden repeatedly ignored the role of Tesla in U.S. electric vehicle manufacturing, only publicly acknowledging Mr. Musk after the CEO griped about being overlooked.

During his time in Washington, Mr. Musk also met with Republican and Democrat members of Congress.

