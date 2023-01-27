A businessman’s 2024 presidential bid got off to a rough start when his pregnant wife fainted during his launch speech in West Virginia, taking the American flag with her.

Rollan Roberts II, a Republican, is being panned online for spending a few seconds at the lectern before going over to his wife, Rebecca, while others tended to her on the ground.

Mr. Roberts, the son of West Virginia state Sen. Rollan A. Roberts, announced his bid at the West Virginia State Capitol on Jan. 20 but clips of the incident made the rounds in recent days.

“Can we give a hand to the medical team for their assistance?” Mr. Roberts later said. “She is five months pregnant. Her blood pressure is fine, so we thank the Lord for this.”

The Roberts campaign edited a clip of the announcement so that it skips around the 7:30 mark from his wife standing to suddenly sitting in a folding chair.

“I am not beholden to any lobbyist or corporation, or outside interest. I answer only to God and the American people – that is why I’m running,” Mr. Roberts said in the speech.

Mr. Roberts will be running in a GOP primary dominated by former President Donald Trump, who announced his bid rather early, and other big-name candidates who will likely come forward in the coming weeks and months.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is considered a likely candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence, among others, may be considering a bid.

The incident did raise the profile of Mr. Roberts, who grew up in West Virginia and lives in Kentucky, though not necessarily in a flattering light.

“Pregnant wife passes out during Rollan Roberts II @POTUS candidate announcement and he stands there too long before checking on her,” tweeted West Virginia Delegate Kayla Young, a Democrat.

