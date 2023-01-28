A pair of D.C. area women are facing theft and weapons charges after Prince George’s County Police Department officers found them Thursday in a Kia previously reported stolen on New Year’s Day.

The color, model, and year of the Kia vehicle were not specified by authorities and it was first reported stolen from the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights on Jan. 1.

At around 2 p.m. Thursday, detectives saw suspects Krystal Henry, 32, of D.C. and Crystal Smith, 33, of Capitol Heights inside the vehicle, which they matched to reports of the vehicle’s theft on New Year’s.

After stopping the vehicle and apprehending the pair, detectives found a loaded handgun with the serial numbers destroyed inside Ms. Smith’s purse.

PGPD alleges both suspects to have stolen the vehicle, and now face theft, unlawful taking of a vehicle and handgun charges.

