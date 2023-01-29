Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin doubled down on his party’s decision years ago in the wake of George Floyd’s murder to pass up bipartisan changes to policing to prevent deaths of unarmed Black men by law enforcement.

The Illinois Democrat, speaking in the context of Tyre Nichols’ death after being beaten by Memphis police, argued that banning chokeholds and boosting mental health resources in bipartisan legislation with GOP Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina was not worth passing, but said that perhaps the idea should be reevaluated.

“I think [Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey] and Senator Scott should sit down again quickly to see if we can revive that effort,” Mr. Durbin said on ABC’s “This Week.” “But that in and of itself is not enough. We need a national conversation about policing in a responsible, constitutional and humane way. These men and women with badges put them on each day and risk their lives for us. I know that. But we also see from these videos horrible conduct by these same officers in unacceptable situations. We’ve got to change this for the better.”

Memphis police released on Friday video of Mr. Nichols’ encounter with officers, who have been charged with kidnapping and second-degree murder, among other things. Mr. Durbin said the incident should reignite a national conversation on police reform at the federal level.

“Understand that law enforcement by and large is a state and local responsibility. That does not absolve us. Under the federal constitution we have standards, due process standards and others, that we are responsible for. But we need a national conversation on this,” Mr. Durbin said. “We do not need denial or willful indifference.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.