A four-year-old girl in the District was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that the girl’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening, as she was conscious and breathing when she was a walk-in victim at the hospital.

Police believe the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of 28th Street SE.

Authorities didn’t provide any information on whether the girl was shot intentionally or accidentally, nor did they provide any details on what led up to the shooting, or any suspects involved.

