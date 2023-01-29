House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan on Sunday pumped the brakes at the notion Congress should take up legislation to address policing in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death at the hand of Memphis police officers.

The Ohio Republican suggested more federal regulations could not prevent the brutal Jan. 7 beating of Mr. Nichols, who attempted to flee after a traffic stop.

Five officers are charged with second-degree murder.

“I don’t know that there’s any law that can stop that evil that we saw. That is just difficult to watch,” Mr. Jordan said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “What strikes me is just a lack of respect for human life. I don’t know that any law, any training, any reform is going to change — this man was handcuffed, they continued to beat him.”

GOP Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Democrats have called for legislative action, though the parties differ on how they think it should be addressed by lawmakers.

Mr. Jordan suggested the issue is best left out of the federal government’s hands.

“I still think you want to keep this at the state and local level,” he said. “This is a law enforcement issue. You start getting the federal government involved in databases and federal licensings — the federal government screws it up so many times.”

