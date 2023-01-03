Upscale health club Equinox went against the grain with its New Year’s marketing stunt that was centered around not allowing people to sign up on Jan. 1.

Equinox’s website declared that “We don’t speak January” when potential new members visited the page on New Year’s Day.

“We’re not accepting new memberships today,” the luxury gym stated. “It’s not you, it’s January.”

The advertisement went on to call January a “fantasy delivered to your door in a pastel-colored box” that “talks about change” and “needs a new outfit before it can begin,” but ultimately brings about “short-cutting, giving up just a few weeks later.”

“You are not a New Year’s resolution. Your life doesn’t start at the beginning of the year. And that’s not what being part of Equinox is about.”

Equinox tweeted out an ad with similar language.

Equinox also teased its one-day membership freeze with a now-deleted TikTok.

According to the New York Post, the health club showed one person working out alone and had on-screen text that read, “When it’s Jan. 1, but you remember Equinox isn’t letting new members join today.”

The video’s caption was more pointed by saying, “Take your resolutions elsewhere.”

January is typically one of the busiest times of the year for gyms as they are flush with resolutioners becoming new members. But that rush is short-lived — 80% of January gym-joiners will quit within five months, according to research cited by fitness software company Glofox.

As of Monday, Jan. 2, people could sign up for Equinox membership again. The company charges $382 per month to access all its locations across the globe.

