The first pope in 600 years to resign his office, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, died early Saturday at the age of 95, days after Pope Francis told a Vatican audience his predecessor “is very ill” and needed prayer.

Pope Francis, 86, who succeeded Benedict in 2013, will preside over the funeral Thursday in St. Peter’s Square. Matteo Bruni, the Vatican’s spokesman, said “Benedict specifically asked that everything — including the funeral — be marked by simplicity, just as he lived his life,” according to the official Vatican news service.

Cardinal Wilton Gregory, archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, said Benedict “lived a distinguished and generous life in service to Catholicism and humanity. His long life included not only his ecclesial contributions, but his impassioned pleas for world peace, human understanding, and global solidarity.”

Others who knew Benedict remembered him as a quiet, retiring scholar whose idea of a fun evening was dining alone at a Rome restaurant with a just-purchased book as his dinner companion.

“I didn’t know him well, but I know a lot of people who did know him, and if anything, he was very gentle, very soft-spoken, a bookish academic,” Bishop Robert Barron of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester in Minnesota, said in an interview shortly before Benedict’s death.

Benedict’s emphasis on Jesus as the incarnation of the “logos,” or word, of God led to his advocacy of reason as the means by which “we can know certain moral and intellectual and aesthetic truths,” Bishop Barron said.