One of the most conservative Republicans in the House called on a divided GOP to unify behind Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who is vying for House speaker in a rare second round of voting after the party’s right flank thwarted him on the first ballot.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, urged Republicans to get behind Mr. McCarthy, 57, a Californian who has been a member of the GOP leadership since 2011 and for the past four years has served as Republican leader.

“I think Kevin McCarthy is the right guy to lead us,” Mr. Jordan said in a floor speech nominating Mr. McCarthy on the second ballot.

“We came in the same time 16 years ago and we haven’t always agreed on everything,” Mr. Jordan said. “But I liked his fight. I like his tenacity.”

Mr. McCarthy faces staunch opposition from a group of Republicans seeking a speaker more willing to advance the conservative agenda aggressively.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican and one of Mr. McCarthy’s opponents, followed Mr. Jordan’s speech by standing up and nominating Mr. Jordan, whom he called “the most talented, hardest working member of the Republican conference who just gave a speech with more vision than we have ever heard from the alternative.”

Mr. Gaetz said he’ll never vote for Mr. McCarthy and in his speech nominating Mr. Jordan for speaker, said the Ohio lawmaker would be more likely to back the demands of conservatives who want a pledge that the House will consider legislation to secure the southern border, balance the budget and impose congressional term limits.

Mr. Jordan, however, isn’t running for speaker and told lawmakers they need to unite behind Mr. McCarthy so that the GOP majority can begin running the House and advancing a legislative agenda as well as important committee investigations.

“To my friends here on this side of the aisle, I would just say this. The differences we may have … pale in comparison to the differences between us and the left, which now unfortunately controls the other party,” Mr. Jordan said. “So we had better come together and fight for these key things.”

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at sferrechio@washingtontimes.com.