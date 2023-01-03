Sen. Mitch McConnell became the longest-serving party leader in the 234-year history of the Senate on Tuesday when the new Congress took office.

Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, surpassed the 16-year record set by former Senate Democratic leader Mike Mansfield of Montana. Mr. Mansfield still holds the record as the longest-serving majority leader, from 1961 to 1977.

“Designated party floor leaders have been a feature of the Senate for more than 100 years and no two have done the job exactly alike,” said Mr. McConnell, 80.

He said he was inspired by Mr. Mansfield’s tenure as well as that of other Senate leaders in both parties.

“Some notable leaders have built influence through bookish mastery of procedure,” he said. “Other leaders are remembered less for parliamentary wizardry than for tackle football.”

First elected to the Senate in 1984, Mr. McConnell has served in Congress for 38 years. Sixteen years of that tenure have been spent leading the Senate Republican conference.

Mr. McConnell first joined the GOP leadership as whip in 2003 after chairing the Senate Rules Committee. In 2007, after Republicans lost the Senate majority, Mr. McConnell was elevated to succeed GOP leader Bill Frist of Tennessee, who had opted to retire.

Despite steering Republicans to the majority in 2014 and helping install a conservative majority on the Supreme Court, Mr. McConnell has faced criticism in recent months from his own members. The Kentucky Republican, in particular, has come under fire for helping President Biden score a series of wins on infrastructure, new gun restrictions, and a $1.7 trillion spending bill.

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.