A 17-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was injured in a shooting late Monday night at the Congress Heights Metrorail station on the Green Line.

The deceased has been identified by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) as Martez Toney of southeast D.C. His death is the first reported homicide in the District in 2023.

“Shortly after 10 p.m. [Monday], Metro Transit Police Department received a call from a Metro employee that they heard shots coming from topside at Congress Heights Metro Station … Shortly thereafter, the caller advised that he believed two juveniles were shot in the bus bay,” Metro Transit Police Department Deputy Chief George Nader said in a joint news conference with MPD at the scene.

When officers arrived at the Congress Heights bus bay, Toney was given CPR but found to be unresponsive. The unnamed 14-year-old was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third person was grazed by a bullet, according to NBC News 4.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities noted that multiple shots were fired, and have a working theory that Toney and the other juvenile were attacked specifically.

A Polymer80 ghost gun without a serial number was recovered at the scene, according to NBC News 4.

“We believe this was a targeted incident. It wasn’t a situation where someone drove by in a vehicle. This was a very definite targeted incident from what we can tell at this point in the investigation,” said MPD 7th District Commander John Branch.

In a tweet, Washington Metro Area Transit Authority General Manager Randy Clarke decried the shooting, writing, “I’m heartbroken to hear of another violent day in our community & this latest incident at a Metro property. It’s tragic that this shooting involving juveniles includes a fatality.”

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.