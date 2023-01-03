Billing Florida as a “promise land of sanity,” Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed Tuesday in his second inaugural address to fight to defend freedom and stand up against the “woke ideology” that has taken hold in cities and states across the country.

“We seek normalcy, not philosophical lunacy,” Mr. DeSantis said. “We will not allow reality, facts and truth to become optional. We will never surrender to the woke mob.”

“Florida is where woke goes to die,” he said.

Mr. DeSantis cruised to victory in the November election, winning by 19 points and leading a GOP ticket that won races up and down the ticket. The 44-year-old is now thought to be laying the groundwork for a presidential run. Polls show he is best positioned to challenge former President Donald Trump for the nomination.

In his second inaugural speech, Mr. DeSantis provided a glimpse into the message he is likely to run on in a White House race, heralding Florida as a success story for the nation and a beacon of hope for freedom-loving Americans.

“Over the past few years, as so many states in our country grinding our citizens down, we in Florida lifted our people up,” he said. “When other states consigned their people’s freedoms to the dustbin, Florida stood strongly as freedom’s lynchpin.”

“When the world lost its mind, when common sense suddenly became an uncommon virtue, Florida was a refuge of sanity. A citadel of freedom for fellow Americans and even for people around the world.”

Mr. DeSantis said the midterm election showed that voters — including the flood of transplants that moved to Florida from other states — approved of the moves he has made to reduce taxes and regulations, empower parents in education, and support members of the law enforcement community.

“We are far from done,” Mr. DeSantis said.

The governor said he is focused on enacting “record tax relief” for Floridian families struggling with the negative effects of inflation and ensuring school systems are responsive to “students and parents, not partisan interest groups.”

“We must ensure that our institutions of higher learning are focused on academic excellence and the pursuit of truth, not the imposition of trendy ideologies. … We will enact more family friend policies to make it easier to raise children and we will defend our children against those who seek to rob them of their innocence,” he said, sparking a standing ovation from the crowd. “We will always support law enforcement and we will always reject soft-on-crime policies that put our communities at risk.”

Taking aim at the “floundering federal establishment” in Washington, Mr. DeSantis said the nation’s elected leaders have been on an “inflationary spending binge” that has hurt the economy. He said they have facilitated open border policies that open the door for illegal immigrants and drugs to come into the country. And he said they adopted coronavirus pandemic restrictions “based more on ideology and politics, than on sound science.”

Mr. DeSantis said there has been a different story in his political backyard, saying Florida has led the way in preserving “the sacred fire of liberty.”

“We choose to navigate the boisterous sea of liberty rather than cower in the calm docks of despotism,” he said. “We face a task, we take hits, but we weather the storms, we stand our ground and we do what is right.”

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.