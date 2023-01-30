Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer escalated his rhetoric Monday over the standoff with the GOP on raising the nation’s debt ceiling, telling House Republicans that they need to “come out of hiding” to outline spending cuts in exchange for avoiding default.

The New York Democrat’s remarks came as the White House continues to say it will not negotiate on lifting the debt limit, while House Republicans dig in their heels over demands to rein in the national debt that has topped $31.5 trillion.

“Republicans have done a lot of talking about cuts, but when it comes to actually showing us a plan for avoiding default, they’re playing a dangerous game,” Mr. Schumer said on the Senate floor. “Republicans, it is time to come out of hiding, put pen to paper, and show us your plan.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet with President Biden at the White House on Wednesday, when the California Republican will reiterate his demand that Democrats come to the negotiating table.

It’s expected that Congress will need to raise the debt ceiling by June to avoid default.

Mr. McCarthy told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that cutting entitlements like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid are completely “off the table” but noted that he wants to evaluate “every single dollar we’re spending no matter where it’s being spent,” including the military.

But the lack of details has opened the door to criticism from Democrats, while Senate Republicans have told The Washington Times that their House counterparts need to do the dirty work of passing a budget that includes their proposed cuts.

“We’ve seen in real time how dangerous it is for Speaker McCarthy to have empowered the most extreme elements of the GOP to set the agenda in the House,” Mr. Schumer said. “The ‘MAGA’ wing of the GOP, which has set the rules on how the House should run, has left no doubt that under their watch no form of funding — however necessary — is safe.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.