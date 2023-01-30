House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries named Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland on Monday to head a new regional leadership initiative aimed at expanding and promoting the party across the country.

The New York Democrat announced the creation of the Regional Leadership Council, which will seek to partner with the Biden administration in 12 regions led by different Democratic lawmakers.

“The Regional Leadership Council will focus like a laser beam on executing President Biden’s vision of investing in America,” Mr. Jeffries said.

Mr. Jeffries cited efforts to tout the impact of legislation passed by Democrats last Congress, including the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and a bill aimed at shoring up U.S. semiconductor research.

Mr. Hoyer said he will use the council as a tool to build a stronger relationship between the party and the administration and unveil their agenda around the country.

“It will foster greater cooperation between the Biden-Harris administration and House Democrats as we convey our crucial agenda, implement this landmark legislation and show the public how Democrats continue to deliver results for the people,” Mr. Hoyer said.

The lawmakers who were elected to lead regions include: Reps. Tony Cárdenas and Jared Huffman, both of California; Angie Craig of Minnesota; Robin Kelly of Illinois; Derek Kilmer of Washington state; Lizzie Fletcher of Texas; Troy Carter of Louisiana; Darren Soto of Florida; Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware; Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania; Grace Meng of New York, and Lori Trahan of Massachusetts.

