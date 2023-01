House Republicans will host former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington on Tuesday.

Rep. Joe Wilson, South Carolina Republican, confirmed the event exclusively to The Washington Times.

Mr. Wilson said the event will be only for members of Congress without press attendance.

The reception is expected to take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Capitol Hill Club is a well-known Republican watering hole that often welcomes high-profile guests.

