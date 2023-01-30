Pro-life activist Mark Houck was found not guilty Monday by a federal jury of charges stemming from an altercation outside a Planned Parenthood in Philadelphia, signaling a victory for the pro-life movement in its ongoing feud with the Justice Department.

Mr. Houck, 49, was charged in September with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act in an October 2021 skirmish with a Planned Parenthood volunteer escort, even though local authorities declined to pursue the case and a judge tossed a civil lawsuit.

Peter Breen, executive vice president of the Thomas More Society who had accused the Justice Department of “pure harassment,” said the defense was “thrilled with the outcome.”

“This is a win for Mark and the entire pro-life movement,” Mr. Breen said. “The Biden Department of Justice’s intimidation against pro-life people and people of faith has been put in its place.”

Mr. Houck had faced up to 11 years in prison for allegedly shoving the Planned Parenthood volunteer twice outside the clinic.

His attorneys argued that the escort had confronted him and yelled at his 12-year-old son as they conducted sidewalk counseling, even though they were at least 50 yards from the clinic.

The Justice Department has filed FACE Act charges in the last year against nearly 30 pro-life activists, prompting accusations of selective prosecution and political bias, which the department has denied.

Meanwhile, nearly 80 pro-life pregnancy centers and offices have been attacked since the Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked May 2. The first two federal arrests in those cases were made last week.

Mark Houck thanks pro-life people for their support after a jury finds him not guilty. h/t @revmahoneyhttps://t.co/L1sGqjZE2h pic.twitter.com/2QjRqKVWr8 — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 30, 2023

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.