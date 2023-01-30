The Republican Study Committee is demanding answers from President Biden on whether his administration plans to submit a presidential budget to Congress before its anticipated deadline, as the national debt hits the current debt limit of $31.3 trillion.

The lawmakers sent a letter on Monday to Mr. Biden expressing concerns over reports that Mr. Biden is set to miss the statutory deadline next week for submitting a budget for the third year in a row.

This year, the deadline is Feb. 6 and Mr. Biden is not expected to submit a 2024 budget until March.

“With the introduction of a new Congress, Democrats and Republicans must seize this opportunity to fix our nation’s unsustainable financial trajectory,” the letter said. “That process must begin with your submission of a balanced Presidential Budget to Congress.”

The Washington Times obtained a copy of the letter. The letter’s signatories included RSC Chairman Kevin Hern, the group’s Budget and Spending Task Force chairman, Ben Cline, and Reps. Bob Good of Virginia, Roger Williams of Texas and Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin.

The lawmakers asked Mr. Biden when he plans to submit a budget to Congress and if the proposed budget will balance in a 10-year budget window. And if Mr. Biden can’t make the deadline, the lawmakers want to know why.

They also raised concerns over the rapidly growing national debt, which stands at $31.5 trillion with the Treasury shifting funds around in what is known as “extraordinary measures” to pay U.S. obligations until Congress raises the debt ceiling.

When he became chair of the RSC, Mr. Hern’s pledged the group would be a check on the Biden administration for budget and federal spending issues.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.