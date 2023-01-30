Rep. Thomas Massie is taking charge of the House’s influential panel for antitrust policy, putting the Kentucky Republican known as a fierce free-market defender in a key position to determine how the GOP pursues a crackdown against Big Tech companies.

Mr. Massie succeeds Rep. Ken Buck, Colorado Republican, a stalwart Big Tech critic who previously worked on the House Judiciary Committee with Democrats on legislation aimed at diminishing major companies’ market dominance. The subcommittee is part of the judiciary panel, on which both members serve.

“I’m looking forward to chairing the Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform and Antitrust,” Mr. Massie said on Twitter on Friday.

The move was celebrated by free-market advocates and decried by conservatives who favor a more activist government antitrust crackdown on giant tech companies such as Facebook, Amazon and Google.

Competitiveness Coalition chairman Scott Brown, former GOP senator from Massachusetts, cheered Mr. Massie’s elevation as a setback for defenders of big government.

“As someone who knows that more competition, rather than more government, is the driver of economic growth, Chairman Massie is a superb choice, and we commend [Judiciary Committee] Chairman Jim Jordan for his selection,” Mr. Brown said in a statement. “Make no mistake: The creeping hostility toward free enterprise in certain Republican circles and lawmakers is a dangerous trend. We have come to expect these types of attitudes from the left, but they have no place among conservatives.”

Some of Mr. Buck’s conservative allies criticized the selection of Mr. Massie to lead the panel. Internet Accountability Project founder Mike Davis said the move was the result of Mr. Jordan and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy kowtowing to Big Tech.

“McCarthy and Jordan, along with their top advisers, are bought off by Big Tech,” Mr. Davis said. “Truly shameful.”

Mr. Buck has signaled he intends to keep fighting to break up increasingly powerful tech giants despite having to relinquish the key subcommittee perch.

Mr. Buck authored the new book “Crushed: Big Tech’s War on Free Speech” and told The Washington Times earlier this month that his preferred economic vision would not mean destroying the biggest tech companies but splitting them up to give consumers more choices.

“I would define success as six Googles and eight Facebooks and seven Amazons,” Mr. Buck said at the time. “I think that the competition in the marketplace is the key.”

