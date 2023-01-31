President Biden on Tuesday declined to say whether he would sit down with special counsel Robert Hur to discuss the classified documents found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and his former office at a Washington think tank.

As he walked toward Marine One on the White House’s South Lawn, Mr. Biden was asked by The Washington Times if he would meet with Mr. Hur. The president ignored the question, then answered questions about the COVID emergency and his upcoming meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The White House has refused to commit to having Mr. Biden explain himself to the special counsel. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has referred all questions about a potential interview to the White House counsel, which has declined to comment.

“We’re not gonna get ahead of that process with the special counsel and speculate on what they may or may not want or ask for,” Ian Sams, a spokesman for the White House counsel’s office, said this month. “And so I’m just not going to comment on that at this time and would refer you over to DOJ on their process and their thinking in terms of how to conduct their own investigation.”

The White House revealed on Jan. 9 that classified documents dating back to Mr. Biden’s time as vice president were found in November at the Penn Biden Center, a Washington think tank where he once had an office. Mr. Biden later acknowledged that an unspecified number were found at his Wilmington home, including in his garage near his Corvette. The White House later disclosed that an additional five documents were found at his home.

