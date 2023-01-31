The District of Columbia government worker who shot and killed a teen boy accused of breaking into cars in Northeast this month was charged with second-degree murder Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police confirmed that Jason Lewis was the resident who fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake, according to WTOP News. He will have his first appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday after turning himself in, the news radio station reported.

Police Chief Robert Contee was to share more about the case at an 11 a.m. news conference.

Authorities originally reported that the shooting took place on the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE when the man “heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles” shortly before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7.

The man went outside with his registered firearm and soon encountered Karon. After a brief interaction, the man shot the teenager, who later died from his injuries at a hospital.

Officers found a stolen car near the scene, which they believe Karon had used, police told WRC-TV. The station reported that the car was a stolen KIA and its engine was running.

The man retained an attorney and continued to cooperate with police.

Karon’s death sparked a public outcry about gun owners’ rights in D.C.

Licensed gun owners who live in D.C. previously told The Washington Times that they expected the shooter to be charged since the use of deadly force to defend property isn’t allowed in the District.

Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed this month that the man is a D.C. government employee. He has been on administrative leave since the incident took place.

