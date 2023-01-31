Rhode Island-based food company Daniele International is recalling 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products due to possible listeria exposure, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced.

The recalled meats were produced between May 23 and Nov. 25, 2022, and sold nationwide from Dec. 23, 2022, to Jan. 17, 2023. The following products are subject to recall:

— 6-oz. plastic tray of “Frederik’s by meijer Spanish Style charcuterie sampler tray” with a sell-by date of 4/15/23.

— 6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head Charcuterie Trio” with sell-by dates of 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.

— 7-oz. plastic tray of “Colameco’s Primo Naturale Genoa Uncured Salami” with a sell-by date of 12/23/23.

— 7-oz. plastic tray of “Colameco’s Primo Naturale Black Pepper Uncured Salami” with use-by dates of 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.

— 1-lb. plastic tray of “Del Duca Sopressata, Coppa & Genoa Salami” with sell-by dates of 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.

— 1-lb. plastic tray of “Del Duca Calabrese, Prosciutto & Coppa” with a sell-by date of 5/6/23.

— 1-lb. plastic tray of “Del Duca Genoa Salami, Uncured Pepperoni & Hard Salami” with a use-by date of 5/4/23.

— 12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection Sopressata, Capocollo, Hard Salami” with a sell-by date of 4/14/23.

All recalled products can also be identified by the establishment number “EST.54” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recall was initiated after FSIS found listeria on conveyor belts with which the meat products had contact. No reports of illness from consumers have been received thus far.

“Obviously, we take this recall very seriously and we will be making adjustments to assure this issue doesn’t surface again,” Daniele International CEO Chris Bowler told the Providence Journal. “Providing food that is safe is a critical prerequisite and we employ an extensive food safety staff to make sure of it.”

The equipment where the listeria was detected has since been fully cleansed and sterilized.

Daniele International has not yet responded to a request for comment from The Washington Times.

