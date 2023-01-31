Rep. George Santos on Tuesday announced to the House Republican Conference he would step down from his committee assignments while federal and state authorities investigate him.

The New York freshman GOP lawmaker was assigned to serve on the committees on small business and on science, space and technology.

Despite conceding to previous falsehoods about himself and calls by lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to resign as a result of scrutiny from probes related to his finances and background, he has insisted he will finish his term in office.

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, who supported Mr. Santos’ campaign during the 2022 midterms, told reporters Tuesday, “The people of his district voted to elect him. Now we just got out of conference, and George has voluntarily removed himself from committees as he goes through this process. Ultimately, voters decide, and I’m very proud that in New York state we put five districts to help deliver us the majority.”

However, voters in Mr. Santos’ 3rd Congressional District, according to a poll conducted by Newsday and Siena College, found that 78% surveyed wanted the congressman to resign, including 71% of Republicans.

Of those who cast their ballot for Mr. Santos in the election, 63% would have done otherwise had they been better informed about his questionable background and known more about his falsehoods.

Mr. Santos’ decision to step down from his committee assignments came one day after meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, who plans to set up a vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat, from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.